Yellowstone season 5 spoilers: Kelly Reilly teases Beth, Summer story

Is Summer going to continue to be a part of Yellowstone season 5? Based on what Kelly Reilly is saying now, it feels like there’s a chance. We know that Piper Perabo’s character was a key component in season 4, and she became a surprising love interest of sorts to John Dutton (Kevin Costner) along the way.

If Summer does come back to the world of the Taylor Sheridan series, it feels like there’s one person she better be prepared to square off against in Beth. We’ve already seen at least some of it, and that may just be scratching the surface for things to come.

Do you want to make sure you check out our Yellowstone video reviews for season 5? Then we suggest that you SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube! There is a whole lot more coming that you don’t want to miss.

Speaking to TVLine on the subject, here some of Reilly’s quote on the subject:

“Beth wants her father to be happy … She just has no respect for this particular woman. She sees Summer as an enemy, someone who has absolutely no respect for their way of life. [She and her fellow protesters] just come in with this very basic understanding, thinking that [ranchers] all just rednecks.

“Beth isn’t going to walk her through it. She’s just going to quietly destroy her. And it’s so easy for Beth to do that. We know it’s so easy for her to do that! That capacity for violence and cruelty that Beth has in her is quite terrifying, actually.”

It is possible that Beth could see Summer as a corrupting influence on John and if not him, then much of the ranch itself. She wants this world to be a unifying front because 1) she probably doesn’t want her father to change and 2) she sees this as the best way to take on the larger forces coming down the line.

Remember now that Yellowstone season 5 will be premiering on Paramount Network come Sunday, November 13.

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to Yellowstone, including other details on what the future could hold

What do you think we’re going to see when it comes to Beth Dutton on Yellowstone season 5?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to also come back for other updates that you 100% do not want to miss. (Photo: Paramount Network.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







