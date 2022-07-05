Only Murders in the Building season 2 episode 3: Is waiter Ivan a suspect?

As we try to ponder over the events of Only Murders in the Building season 2 episode 3, the list of suspects just keeps growing. Coming out of the two-part premiere we pondered over names like Bunny’s mother Leonora and Alice the art gallery worker, but now we’ve got some more names to add to this list.

Recently, we had a discussion about Nina, the new president of the Arconia and someone with big plans for the building. She clearly had some animosity towards Bunny, but it’s hard to say that this alone is enough of a motive. With that, we turn to another interesting candidate: Ivan, the waiter who frequently served Bunny at her favorite diner.

On the surface, it feels like Ivan is the least likely candidate, given that she often served him huge tips and was a constant source of business. Yet, you can also argue that over time, he came to know her and some of her secrets. He’s someone who would surprise viewers at home, and surprising us is exactly the point. He could have a secret of his own, after all, that is tied to her, or could have been nice to her with some nefarious purpose in mind.

If not Ivan, there is someone else associated with this diner who is a suspect: Whoever she dined with the day before her day. Ivan was not there for that, but Bunny indicated to him that this person was “not a friend.” That is enough alone to make us wonder all sorts of questions as to why she’d dine with them … other than it being business-related or to squelch something unseemly from the past.

