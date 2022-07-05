Only Murders in the Building season 2 episode 3: Did Nina kill Bunny?

We had a good feeling that Only Murders in the Building season 2 episode 4 would add another layer to the mystery of Bunny Folger. As it turns out, it may have actually added several!

First and foremost, let’s make the following clear: Bunny is not the same cold-as-ice curmudgeon we saw for a lot of last season. She had a great love, and that was the Arconia. She put her all into it and wanted to make sure it was preserved forever.

As it turns out, Bunny wanted the job so much that she didn’t want to leave, and at her own farewell party tried to push back her retirement. However, her own replacement in Nina wasn’t having it. She proclaimed that she wanted to transform the building her way, and that included modernizing it and making it more efficient. She didn’t have the same philosophy as Bunny, and she seemed eager to have her gone.

Was Nina SO eager to take the job that she would kill for it? That is the question raised following the end of this episode. Charles, Mabel, and Oliver all suspect her and in that way, she feels almost a little TOO obvious.

Other clues

There was a call Bunny received about the painting, which she refused to entertain. There is a reasonably good chance that this is Alice, no? She’s capable of producing a recreation of the painting to plant in Charles’ apartment.

Meanwhile, we saw at the end of the episode someone step out of the elevator wearing dark boots and blue jeans. It looked like it may have been a man, but we can’t say for sure. The shadow of the person killing her in the closing seconds may have been wearing glasses — there was something protruding from their face!

Mystery aside, what a fantastic episode this was — and a great portrait of Bunny to go along with it.

Do you think that Nina killed Bunny on Only Murders in the Building?

Let us know right now in the attached comments! After you do just that, come back for other updates on the series. (Photo: Hulu.)

