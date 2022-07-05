Only Murders in the Building season 2 episode 4 spoilers: Charles’ secret

Want to learn a few new things about Only Murders in the Building season 2 episode 4? Well, for starters, it’s coming next week! While we were lucky to get two episodes for the week of the premiere, it’s going to be a once-a-week status from here on out.

In seven days, you are going to get a story with a very particular, Old Hollywood sort of title: “Here’s Looking at You.” That makes us think that the past is going to play a pretty big role in this episode, even if it’s just in a thematic sense.

For a few more specifics, be sure to check out the full Only Murders in the Building season 2 episode 4 synopsis below:

Charles, Oliver and Mabel welcome an unexpected young visitor who reveals hidden secrets about the inner workings of the Arconia. We also discover Charles once recorded a hit single that was huge in Germany.

We tend to think right now that the Charles storyline is inspired in some way by David Hasselhoff, who had some hit music in Germany in addition to being a TV star in America. Maybe there’s a little bit of Robin Sparkles from How I Met Your Mother in here.

Ultimately, the history of the Arconia is going to be the most important part of the story, at least in terms of learning who is responsible of Bunny’s death. We won’t get answers right away, but odds are there will be some nuggets sprinkled in here and there…

