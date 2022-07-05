Only Murders in the Building season 2 episode 4: The big Alice question

We know that Only Murders in the Building season 2 episode 4 is coming to Hulu next week, and it’s clear who the #1 suspect is: Nina. Why wouldn’t it be? She wanted to be president of the building so bad that she confronted Bunny about her sudden desire to retain her job in a pretty vicious way.

However, it still feels like becoming president of the Arconia is a not-so-strong motive to do something like murder. There are other suspects out there, and this is of course where we focus in again on Alice.

So what makes this character such a suspect at this point? We know that Bunny received a call from someone on the last day of her life regarding the painting by Rose Cooper, and we also know that Alice just so happens to be an art expert. It’s extremely coincidental that she contacted Mabel when she did, and we’re well-aware already that she is smart enough to fabricate a painting and frame Charles for it. Money is a motive to kill someone, and the Rose Cooper painting could be worth quite a bit.

Here’s the only major issue with the Alice theory right now: Isn’t it a little too obvious at this point? That’s at least what it feels like at the moment. Also, are the writers really going to give us a love interest as a killer two seasons in a row?

What are you the most curious to learn about when it comes to Alice on Only Murders in the Building season 2?

Do you think that she’s a little too obvious right now as Bunny’s killer, or is that perhaps the point? Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! After you do just that, come back for other updates. (Photo: Hulu.)

