Doctor Who season 14: Show EP jokes about Ryan Gosling ‘buzz’

There is nothing as surprising to us as the idea that the British press would take a fun little story and spin it into something crazy.

Last month, Doctor Who internet found itself in the midst of a buzz thanks to Ryan Gosling wearing a t-shirt of newly-announced Doctor Ncuti Gatwa (pictured above) while on the set of his new movie Barbie. This lead to all sorts of questions as to why he would do this, including whether or not he was going to be appearing on the upcoming season 14. (Isn’t it possible that Gosling is just a big fan of the franchise?)

In a new interview on The One Show today (per Digital Spy), incoming showrunner Russell T. Davies told Jermaine Jenas (in jest) that if Gosling was actually going to be on the show, there’d be way more hubbub about it:

“Let me tell you, Jermaine, you’re a beautiful man, but if Ryan Gosling was in Doctor Who, I wouldn’t be sitting here … I would be in Cardiff, me and Ryan, having a drink.”

It would clearly be a casting coup to get someone of Gosling’s caliber on the show, but really, we don’t think this show needs big-name celebrities to be successful. It has a dedicated audience and much of the real strength of the series comes from the imagination of the writers and the interesting content that they bring to the table. Moving into the new season, there will be some nostalgia with David Tennant and Catherine Tate each coming back, presumably for the 60th anniversary; meanwhile, there is also going to be a chance to have a meaningful appearance from none other than Neil Patrick Harris as a prominent villain.

Before we dive too far into the Doctor Who season 14 rabbit hole, remember that there is one episode coming with Jodie Whittaker set the air later this year.

Who do you most want to see when it comes to Doctor Who season 14?

