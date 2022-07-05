Mayans MC star JD Pardo not concerned about season 5 renewal

Is a Mayans MC season 5 renewal going to be announced soon? We’re sure that some of you out there are starting to worry. After all, weeks have passed now since the end of season 4 and as a result of that, of course nervousness is on the rise.

One person who is not worried? Series star JD Pardo, and that makes us feel at least a little bit better. In a post on Twitter (see below), the actor behind EZ Reyes makes it clear that the lack of renewal news is a “timing issue,” while noting that they are a top 5 scripted cable show in terms of the ratings and “all will be a-ok.” If he feels comfortable, we’re comfortable; there is no reason to stress about that.

Follow Matt and Jess TV on Instagram HERE!

Some of the anxiety around a renewal here likely stems from the end of season 4, where the warehouse burned down under fairly mysterious circumstances. This is the building that EZ claimed was the key to the club’s future, and he was ready to push forward into business with Miguel Galindo. Who set it on fire? That’s the mystery right now! It’s easy to sit back and point the finger at Angel Reyes as the responsible party, given his emotional motivation for doing it coupled with the fact that the arsonist had a similar body type. Yet, we probably won’t get a clear answer until we get around to the actual premiere.

Hopefully we do see this “timing issue” worked out sooner rather than later, and we do get some more news when it comes to a season 5 shortly. If possible, we’d love to get the series back in the spring 2023! If season 5 IS the final one at FX, we also hope that we get news on that sooner rather than later; after all, it will take us some time to emotionally prepare.

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to Mayans MC, including other updates on what lies ahead

Do you think we’re going to get a Mayans MC season 5 renewal at some point over the next few weeks?

Be sure to share right now in the comments! Once you do just that, remember to keep coming back for some other updates. (Photo: FX.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







