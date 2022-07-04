The Fourth in America start time, performers for big CNN special

Tonight on CNN, you are going to have a chance to see the epic The Fourth in America. This is effectively a six-hour event, and in some ways, their version of what they do on New Year’s Eve. It will span multiple time zones and feature a wide array of different performers across the board. If you’re looking for a fun, celebratory event no matter where you are, this will be a chance to see it.

So when is this marathon special going to begin? Think 7:00 p.m. Eastern time. CNN is promising a pretty extensive list of performers across the night including AJR, Ava Max, Alessia Cara, Avril Lavigne, the B-52’s, Def Leppard, the Doobie Brothers, Gloria Estefan, Jason Derulo, Jimmie Allen, Journey, The Lumineers, Machine Gun Kelly, Maren Morris, Old Dominion, Pitbull, Santana, Third Eye Blind, T-Pain, Willie Nelson and more. We’re not sure that there is a way to make this lineup any more diverse when it comes to musical styles!

According to CNN itself, Don Lemon, Sara Sidner, Dana Bash and Ana Cabrera are going to serve as the hosts and there will be fireworks from a number of notable places in the country — think along the lines of Austin, Boston, Chicago, Denver, Fort Lauderdale, Houston, Jacksonville, Nashville, New York City, Pasadena, Philadelphia, St. Louis, San Diego, San Francisco and Washington DC.

If you are looking for a long-running special tonight or just something to put on the air during a party or an evening with friends, this could be the best choice. There are some other specials on across the board including Macy’s Fourth of July Fireworks Spectacular and A Capitol Fourth, but they are far shorter in terms of their overall run time. CNN’s broadcast a few more live segments to it and in that sense, could feel a little more current; plus, it won’t just repeat depending on your time-zone.

