A Capitol Fourth 2022 start time, performers for big PBS event!

Tonight on PBS, you are going to have a chance to see A Capitol Fourth air. This has been an annual institution for the network, and the concert event will be continuing with a fantastic lineup of familiar faces across all genres.

So what should you know about the special here in advance? We should kick things off here by noting that the special is currently set to run from 8:00 p.m. Eastern until it wraps up at 9:30. Country music superstar Mickey Guyton is slated to be on board as host for the show, and it’s also reported that she will be performing as well.

As for some of the other performers set for the night, here are some of the currently-announced ones courtesy of PBS: Emmy and SAG Award-winning actor, singer and songwriter Darren Criss (AMERICAN CRIME STORY, GLEE), five-time Grammy Award-winning Gospel legend Yolanda Adams, multi-platinum pop artist and songwriter Andy Grammer, Grammy Award-winning music legend Gloria Gaynor, platinum-certified country music singer songwriter Jake Owen, ground-breaking five-time Grammy Award-winning blues musician Keb’ Mo’, Grammy Award-winning pianist, composer and recording artist Emily Bear (“The Unofficial Bridgerton Musical”), multi-platinum selling singer, songwriter and recording artist Loren Allred (“The Greatest Showman”), and the National Symphony Orchestra under the direction of top pops conductor Jack Everly.

Like we said, this is about as diverse and fascinating a lineup as you are going to find. A Capitol Fourth is set to be a pretty fantastic 90 minutes of TV, at least if you like quality musical performances and a whole lot more. There are plenty of other broadcasts on the air tonight, as well, whether it be Macy’s Fourth of July Fireworks Spectacular on NBC or separate broadcasts that are taking place on CNN and CMT. There’s as wide an array of programming out there and we’re looking forward to seeing if any performances stand out.

Related – Check out more news about the Macy’s Fourth of July show right now

What do you most want to see on A Capitol Fourth this year?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, be sure to come back for other updates you do not want to miss. (Photo: PBS.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







