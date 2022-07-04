Macy’s Fourth of July Fireworks Spectacular 2022 start time, performers

Are you ready to check out the Macy’s Fourth of July Fireworks Spectacular tonight? The annual event is coming back to NBC.

So when can you expect this event to actually kick off? Per a press release issued by the network today, you will see the special at 8:00 p.m. Eastern time. It runs for two hours, and then you will see a shortened, encore presentation starting at 10:00. Today anchors Craig Melvin and Dylan Dreyer are going to be the hosts for the big event and if you look below, you can see what NBC had to say about the lineup of performers:

Chart-toppers 5 Seconds of Summer, Brett Eldredge, Carly Pearce, and Pitbull with Filmore will light up the stage in advance of Macy’s iconic fireworks display on the canvas of New York City’s summer skyline. Lin-Manuel Miranda, James Monroe Iglehart, Kaila Mullady, Dizzy Senze and Anthony Veneziale from the cast of Freestyle Love Supreme will unite for a special performance. Broadway’s “Moulin Rouge! The Musical” cast members Jacqueline B. Arnold, Jessica Lee Goldyn, Tasia Jungbauer and Jeigh Madjus will also take the stage. In addition, celebrity chef and barbecue expert Chef David Rose will join the evening.

We know that for a lot of people out there, going out and seeing fireworks in-person isn’t the coolest thing in the world. That’s especially true when you consider that we are still in the midst of a global health crisis that has been ongoing for the better part of the past two-plus year. This broadcast is a way to see some of the brilliant lights from a distance, and with a number of other fantastic performances mixed in.

For those unaware, there are a number of other July 4 broadcasts out there across the board, whether it be A Capitol Fourth over on PBS or broadcasts on CNN or CMT commemorating the big day. We hope you are having a happy and safe one!

What do you want to see on the Macy’s Fourth of July Fireworks Spectacular when it airs tonight?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments below!

