Westworld season 4 episode 3 spoilers: Is William going to rebel?

As we move forward into Westworld season 4 episode 3 on HBO this coming weekend, it’s clear once again we’re looking at a new paradigm. Hale is now keeping the real William more or less a prisoner, while using a Host version of the character to go out and do her bidding. This includes the opening of a new park, and we tend to think that we’re being set up for a complicated, dramatic situation over the course of the next several episodes.

So where will things go? Is it a fair assumption to assume that this AI version of William won’t fall in line forever? Here is what Ed Harris had to say on the subject to The Hollywood Reporter, while kicking things off by differentiating the two versions of the character:

I don’t know if there’s much difference between the two of them, but yeah. He’s really following orders. [Hale has] programmed him to the extent that he’s really doing it in her bidding, but hopefully in the course of the season, as the other hosts have done, he’ll start growing within, getting a little more consciousness of his own being and expanding his horizons a little bit. Things start changing a bit later in the season.

What the end of the season looks like should be really fun, especially since one of the central themes for the show right now is history repeating itself — or, at least familiar ideas. Even Christina right now is wrestling with this idea of creation and of art imitating life. There is certainly more to her story than what is clear right now, and we will have to see a little bit of that play out further over time.

What do you most want to see from “William” moving forward on Westworld season 4 episode 3?

