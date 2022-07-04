Westworld season 4 episode 3 spoilers: The keys to the future

As we get ourselves prepared for Westworld season 4 episode 3, it’s clear that Jonathan Nolan and Lisa Joy want us thinking about everything. The show took another big swing in episode 2, starting off away from Christina at first before diving into her mystery later. What in the world is going on here with Peter? How was a whole wing dedicated to a guy who just died a few days ago?

When it comes to Caleb and Maeve, what are they going to discover as they venture through their own new iteration of Westworld? What is clear at this point is that the battles between hosts and humans are still waging and intensifying, and many parties are going to do what they can to find answers. The preview after tonight’s episode didn’t exactly give much away, but we know that they are going to be spending some of episode 3 moving through this new Roaring Twenties universal. Some things are different, where others are very much still the same.

Of course, there is still a center of all of this, a focal point that will be circled and explored further. Based on what we saw tonight, that could be Hale. She is using right now her own William to be a front-facing representative, a person who can brag about the park’s profits and celebrate precisely what it can bring them. Behind the scenes, though, make no mistake: She is the one pulling the strings. Learning more about her eventual endgame here will be one of the real rewards of this season — along with, of course, being able to understand Christina in full.

If you are confused at the moment, it’s okay — that is a part of the common Westworld experience at this point.

