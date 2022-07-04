Only Murders in the Building season 2 episode 3: The parrot problem

In under 24 hours Only Murders in the Building season 2 episode 3 is going to arrive, and we are 100% stoked for what lies ahead here.

To be specific, we are especially curious about one simple thing: That blasted parrot! Bunny’s bird may be the key to everything at the moment, and the trio of Charles, Mabel, and Oliver may be reliant on it to give them all the answers they desperately need.

The first thing that we should note here, of course, is that we don’t expect all that much in the way of closure on the Bunny case so soon. We do think that showrunner John Hoffman is hoping to give us something courtesy of the parrot, but it may be more of a clue as opposed to an answer.

As of right now, the large question that we’ve got (beyond Bunny, of course) is what happened to the real Rose Cooper painting. Given that Leonora noted that the one left behind was a fake, it leads us to wonder if the killer took the real one and after that, created an imposter painting to try to frame Charles. We’ve already seen what happened to Mabel and now, we have to expect that something sinister is going to be happening to Oliver sooner rather than later.

Remember that episode 3 will technically be available at midnight tonight on the East Coast — or, midnight here in the Pacific time zone.

What do you think we’re going to learn from the parrot moving into Only Murders in the Building season 2 episode 3?

