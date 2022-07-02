Only Murders in the Building season 2 episode 3: Bunny’s last day

For those who haven’t heard as of yet, Only Murders in the Building season 2 episode 3 is set to arrive on Tuesday — or technically, 9:00 p.m. Monday for those of you on the West Coast.

So what is going to be happening in this particular installment? The first thing that’s worth noting here is, of course, the title of “The Last Day of Bunny Folger.” This could be a chance for Oliver, Charles, and Mabel to trace some of the steps leading to Bunny’s death … and hopefully get some clues from a parrot of all things. (It’s such a murder-mystery trope, and yet we can’t help but love every second of it.)

Hulu has released a few specifics for what’s coming up on Only Murders in the Building season 2 episode 3, and we suggest that you take a look below:

A foul-mouthed parrot becomes a critical window into Bunny Folger’s last day on Earth. Some of the individuals with whom Bunny crossed paths will surprise both you and our trio… Along the way, a reveal deepens our trio’s need to solve Bunny’s case.

Just based on this alone, doesn’t it feel like a few more suspects are going to unearth themselves over time? That’s what we tend to believe right now! Also, we know that this show does love to introduce new potential suspects left and right, while also dealing with some of the current ones. Isn’t that a big part of the fun? What makes the Bunny case interesting is that in theory, a lot of people disliked her — but who did enough to actually murder her? That’s where the questions begin.

What do you think we'll be seeing on Only Murders in the Building season 2 episode 3 when it airs?

