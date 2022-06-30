Only Murders in the Building season 2: Will Shirley MacLaine return?

At the end of Only Murders in the Building season 2 episode 2, it looked like Shirley MacLaine’s story as Leonora was done. After all, she got in the car and drove off, and we seemed to at least have some answers about the painting. First and foremost, we learned it was a fake! Also, she clearly has a connection to the artwork; she still has the bill of sale! (This is without even mentioning the fact that it features Charles’ father, who we presume we will learn more about down the road.)

Without further ado, let’s go ahead and get to the next big question on our mind: Is that really it for MacLaine? We’re going to be seeing more of Leonora down the road … right?

Watch our brand-new Only Murders in the Building theory video right away! In this one, we dive into whether or not Leonora could actually be the artist Rose Cooper. After you check it out, remember to SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube for more updates and reviews all season.

Well, this is where we tell you not to worry about this sort of thing. After all, there are indications that 100% we will see MacLaine back again at some point in the future, and it is really just a matter of time. When the legendary actress was first announced for season 2, it was mentioned that she was recurring — meaning that she’d be around for more than a single episode. We know that she is only credited for a single episode right now, but we must remember that IMDb often posts incomplete credits and sometimes information in the moment can be inaccurate.

We can’t say with confidence that Shirley will be back for Tuesday’s episode, but we could easily see this mystery going through its paces and her coming back a little bit later on down the road. Wouldn’t that be a fantastic thing to see?

What do you think we’ll see from Leonora moving forward on Only Murders in the Building season 2?

Give us all of your current thoughts and theories below! After you do that, stay here at the site for other updates. (Photo: Hulu.)

