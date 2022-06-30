Only Murders in the Building season 2: Cara Delevingne on Alice’s secrets

If you thought during the two-part Only Murders in the Building season 2 premiere that Alice was hiding something, you are correct! The character clearly has some sort of skeletons in her closet, whether that be tied to the murder of Bunny or something else.

Based on what we saw in season 1, we feel like it’s pretty inevitable that at some point, there’s going to be a major tease hinting that Cara Delevingne’s character is involved in the case. That may not be the case, but it feels like Alice is going to be around for a while … and that she could continue to be mysterious.

Speaking in a new interview with USA Today, Delevingne herself notes that Alice has “a couple of secrets,” while adding that she “has a bit of a mask on. She’s completely intrigued and consumed by her fascination with Mabel, and just trying to see if she could help her come out of her shell.” Who is she really? That will be fascinating to see, but there’s no denying it is strange that she first reached out to Selena Gomez’s character when she did, right when she was starting to become a pop-culture fixture. She also recorded her destroying that sculpture, which could immediately be one of those things that has a really negative output on her future.

Remember that the next new episode of the Hulu series is set to arrive on Tuesday…

