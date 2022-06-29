Only Murders in the Building season 2: Is Bunny’s mom Rose Cooper?

We may only be two episodes into Only Murders in the Building season 2, but that isn’t stopping us from sharing some theories!

With that in mind, let’s go ahead and pose the following question that is very much on our minds regarding Rose Cooper: Who exactly is this artist? They are clearly enough of a gifted painter that Leonora, Bunny’s mother, wanted to hold on to one of their prized works. They also have somewhat of a mysterious past: The artist apparently had trouble with a man and then supposedly disappeared into oblivion. Yet, we have a feeling that the truth is a tad more complicated.

Here’s where we get to the interesting question mentioned in that title: What if Bunny’s mom is actually Rose Cooper? Maybe the truth behind the painting is right in front of everyone? We can envision a universe here where “Rose” a.k.a. Leonora ended up getting pregnant by Charles-Haden Savage’s father and completely changed her identity. At that point, she may have welcomed Bunny into the world. The painting, with this in mind, serves as a very personal reminder of the past and also perhaps an origin story for Bunny herself.

Of course, all of this would make Bunny and Charles related, and that is a rather interesting twist in itself! Does it necessarily offer an answer as to who killed her? Not necessarily, but Charles’ family secrets could end up being tied into this case even more. Remember that there are only so many suspects out there right now that make a lot of sense, and you can make the argument that Alice the art curator is an obvious red herring. It’s clear that Only Murders season 2 absolutely wants to explore the past of Steve Martin’s character even more, so isn’t a reveal like this a great entry point to do that?

Do you think Leonora could be Rose Cooper on Only Murders in the Building season 2?

