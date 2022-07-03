The Challenge USA premiere sneak peek: TJ lays out the stakes

To go along with the premiere of Big Brother 24 on CBS a little bit later this week, you’re also going to see the launch of The Challenge USA. Exciting, no? There is a lot of great stuff coming around the bend this season, and we do appreciate getting to see so many familiar faces back.

Before we go any further, though, let’s just point out the obvious: It’s a little awkward having Love Island contestants on here given that the show said “peace” to CBS and is moving over to Peacock for season 4. Anyway…

If you look at the sneak peek below, you can see TJ Lavin doing his part to introduce all of the contestants to what awaits them on this upcoming season. He maps out the $500,000 prize, plus the opportunity to compete on an upcoming Paramount+ series to go along with it. He also makes it clear what is required to get into the final. For those familiar with The Challenge obviously physical and mental prowess is a big part of the game, but the show is about more than just that. There is a strategic component to this since you have to navigate through alliances and make sure that you don’t have to compete too often.

To us, the best strategy on a show like this is make sure you get what you need to enter the final, and then hang back and try to be good with everyone for as long as you can and hope people pick each other off. Odds are you’ll be forced to battle again in a head-to-head showdown before the end of the season, but make sure that you’re charged up, ready, and not altogether desperate. We hope that this season lives up to the hype; CBS has certainly promoted it a lot more extensively than they have Big Brother.

Related – Why isn’t CBS giving BB24 more love?

Are you excited to check out The Challenge USA when it does premiere on CBS a little bit later this week?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, come back for other updates that you don’t want to miss. (Photo: CBS.)

Let 'em know TJ! 🗣 This class of CBS alum will face challenges and eliminations that are harder than ANYTHING they've ever experienced before for their share of $500K. 🤑 Don't miss the premiere of #TheChallengeUSA (just 1️⃣ week away!!) WED JULY 6 at 9:30p on @CBS! 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/XVX5XbqSJg — The Challenge (@TheChallenge) June 29, 2022

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







