Big Brother 24 premiere: Is there enough time left to create hype?

As many of you out there may know, the premiere of Big Brother 24 is set to premiere on CBS this Wednesday. Why do you know that? If you are reading this piece, there’s a chance you’re a big fan of the show.

However, there’s also a chance that plenty of casual fans are oblivious to everything, thanks in part to what has been a really unusual promotional strategy for the show. So far, the network has put the majority of their energy in hyping up The Challenge USA instead of their long-running reality franchise. Why do that? We imagine that some of it is due to them recognizing that this is a new property for them, and there will be viewers out there that have never seen the show on MTV. They also realize that there are Big Brother alumni on that show and it’s sort of producing the flagship series in an adjacent way.

Also — and this is us putting on our conspiracy cap — we assume that they want The Challenge to simply get attention at all. The moment the BB24 cast is revealed, how many people will be talking about it? The present cast always tends to dominate reality-TV discussion over the summer. They seem to think they can announce the cast/twists on Tuesday and fans will still tune in. That’s true to some extent, but we do think there will be casual viewers who don’t realize until a few days into the season that Big Brother is even back.

The true test of all of this will come down to the ratings. At this point, it’s really too early to make any sort of grand determination at all. We just hope the cast is pretty darn amazing to justify the long period of time we’re waiting around in order to see them.

Related – Check out some more news when it comes to Big Brother 14 right now

what are you the most excited to see when it comes to Big Brother 24?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, be sure to keep coming back for other updates. (Photo: CBS.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







