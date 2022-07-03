Yellowjackets season 2: The first major announcement we expect

It has already been a pretty long wait to see Yellowjackets season 2 on Showtime and, unfortunately, filming has yet to kick off! We’re clearly set to wait a long time still to get a premiere date, let alone a trailer of some other info that could be out there.

So while we continue to endure such a wait, let’s go ahead and pontificate the following: What is the first major announcement going to be about the new season? Beyond just that, when can we expect it?

Want to watch our review now for the Yellowjackets season 1 finale? If you haven’t seen it already, we suggest that you take a look below! After you do this, remember to SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube to make sure you don’t miss any other updates.

Judging from a lot of the quotes that we’ve heard over the past few months, it feels that the top announcement is easy to predict: Who is set to play the older version of Lottie on the show. This was teased at the end of season 1 and because of that, there’s no reason to keep it a secret. Odds are, it will be revealed around the time filming begins next month. The same presumably goes for the older version of Van, as well.

As for everything else, we think we’ll be waiting a good longer still. Showtime isn’t going to unveil a trailer until there are a couple months’ worth of material in the can, and they may not opt to do that in general until they reveal a premiere date. We’re sure that there are some other castings an announcements that will come out, but they probably are not going to be in a rush to reveal any of those. There isn’t that immediate demand for insight on some other characters.

Related – Check out some other Yellowjackets season 2 premiere date chatter

Do you have any big casting ideas in mind for Yellowjackets season 2?

Be sure to share right now in the comments! Once you do just that, remember to keep coming back for other insight. (Photo: Showtime.)

This article was written by Jessica BunBun. Be sure to follow her on Twitter.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







