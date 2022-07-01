Yellowjackets season 2 premiere date: How could it set up a season 3?

We know that for a lot of people out there, it’s probably too early to start a conversation about a Yellowjackets season 3 at Showtime. Yet, that’s 100% not stopping us as we talk about this in the context of a premiere date.

Without even season a season 2 as of yet, we can say with some measure of confidence that we’re going to want more. It’s just pretty hard to imagine anything otherwise! We are talking here all about an enormously successful show already, and one that already has a five-season plan. With that in mind, we want to see the writers complete that vision.

So how does a season 2 premiere date factor into that? It’s largely about timing these episodes in a way where they are poised to get a lot of attention. It’s probably one of the reasons why Showtime may ignore a premiere date in February, or at least the first half of it. There is so much other stuff going on in that month that you don’t want to risk being forget. A January or March premiere is more effective when it comes to garnering attention, and we think that Showtime is going to want to issue a very early renewal for a season 3.

Why would they want to do that? The reason is pretty darn simple: We know that this network really prioritizes having some of these annual releases, and season 2 is probably not coming out this year unless post-production is super-efficient. The earlier they can issue a season 3, the faster the cast and crew can get back to work. Getting a great premiere date automatically means a better chance to maximize your own efficiency.

