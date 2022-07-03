The Orville season 3 episode 6 promo: Are we getting into time travel?

As we prepare for The Orville season 3 episode 6 airing on Hulu this Thursday, what is it that you can expect? We knew before this weekend that the title was “Twice in a Lifetime” and now, Seth MacFarlane has posted a promo with a few more hints as to what’s coming.

Visually, there is no doubt that we’re looking at another extraordinary episode; at this point, it’s abundantly clear the post-production team is sparing no expense there. When it comes to the story itself, the text in the preview is what leaves us the most curious: “This family is stronger than time.”

What in the world does that mean? It’s a suggestion that we could be seeing different events play out across multiple timelines, or that the crew could be forced to deal with the ramifications of individual choices in a myriad of different ways. It absolutely suggests that we’re going to see the show play around with traditional storytelling parameters, and of course we welcome that.

Of course, it’s also possible the entire preview is a misdirect. When we first watched the promo for “A Tale of Two Topas,” it felt almost like an Indiana Jones sort of adventure tale. What we ended up getting instead was a poignant look at gender identity and one of the most emotionally significant episodes that The Orville has ever produced. This show still has a capacity to surprise and as long as that remains the case, we feel like we’re going to remain in for a treat. The thing we’re the most sad about right now is simply that we’re already at the halfway point in the season. How has our own time gone by so quickly?

Related – Be sure to get some more news on The Orville and what lies ahead from here…

Where do you most want to see things go as we get closer to The Orville season 3 episode 6 arriving on Hulu?

Be sure to share right now in the comments! Once you do just that, remember to also come back for some other updates that we don’t want you to miss. (Photo: Hulu.)

Brand new episode of The Orville: New Horizons coming your way this Thursday! Prepare yourself for the unexpected… #TheOrville #TheOrvilleNewHorizons pic.twitter.com/k55mCE6oAw — Seth MacFarlane (@SethMacFarlane) July 2, 2022

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







