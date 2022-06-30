The Orville season 3 episode 6 spoilers: ‘Twice In A Lifetime’

Following what happened this week on Hulu, we of course are more excited than ever to check out The Orville season 3 episode 6. The title here is “Twice In A Lifetime” and, of course, we’re excited to learn more about what will lie ahead here.

We of course now that most of these episodes are reasonably standalone in nature. It remains to be seen hope much of Topa’s story will carry over. With that being said, there was SO much powerful stuff with her journey and we’re so curious to learn more about what lies ahead. We’re sure that Seth MacFarlane and the writers will at least mention her the rest of the way, even if we don’t see her. (Again, what a wonderful episode “A Tale of Two Topas” was, and completely unexpected from what we thought we’d get based on the promo.)

One of the things we heard before this season is that there was going to be a spotlight on just about every main character at one point or another; with that in mind, we tend to think that a big one is going to be coming soon for Gordon Malloy. This could be the right time to put a focus on him, though granted there are multiple characters left who still need a slice of the limelight. What’s been great is that a lot of these episodes have allowed multiple characters to shine. Episode 5 was a huge one for Grayson, but it also had a fantastic amount of material for Bortus as he started to realize what mattered the most for Topa.

The bad news? We’re already at the halfway point of season 3, and that means there’s only so much more of the story we have to enjoy. That’s all the more painful with us being well-aware that there is no guarantee that a season 4 will ever happen.

