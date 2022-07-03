P-Valley season 2 episode 6 spoilers: What’s next for Keyshawn?

As we prepare ourselves now for P-Valley season 2 episode 6 on Starz in just seven days, it is clear we’re moving into a harrowing situation for Keyshawn.

We knew going into episode 6 that there was a heartache in this character’s life. Yet, episode 5 explored that like never before. We saw the full extent of the physical and emotional torment that the character was subjected to by Derrick; also, we saw what Woddy was willing to do after hearing the truth about Rome.

Unfortunately, we can’t sit here and say that Keyshawn is out of the woods now. After learning about what was going on with her own child, the situation is more dire than ever. Can she both protect her family and get away from Derrick? It’s a tragic situation, and tragically also one that many people out there are familiar with. We also know that P-Valley is not a show where every character gets a happy ending, but we do think the creative team is sympathetic to Keyshawn’s plight and they don’t want to see her end up in such an awful, violent situation for the entirety of her life. Unfortunately, sometimes it takes a combination of timing and the right support to find a way out of a spot like this, and that may be the situation this time around.

There is of course the Woddy component here, as well — we tend to think that he could act if he learns everything that is going on; after all, consider what he just did to Rome! There’s still a lot of story to be told still this season, and we tend to believe that there is going to be a season 3 on the other side of this as well. For now, we remain mostly surprised that there hasn’t been another season ordered just yet.

