Only Murders in the Building season 2 finale: A cryptic Steve Martin tease!

Sure, we recognize at the moment that we are a long ways away from the Only Murders in the Building season 2 finale arriving on Hulu. Still, it’s never too early to have a discussion about that, right? This is the sort of show that is out to shock you, and it certainly feels like we’re in for some sort of jaw-dropper by the end of things.

We’ve already heard from Selena Gomez that the end of the story this time around did legitimately surprise her — now, we’ve got more courtesy of Steve Martin.

Could Bunny's mother be Rose Cooper? It's a fun theory to discuss

In a new interview with the Los Angeles Times, Martin made it clear that by the end of this season, there’s a good chance that a lot of loose ends will be tied up. Here’s what he said when asked to describe the grand finale in one word:

Unraveling — it’s unraveling or it’s raveling. The story is coming together into a tightly knit rope.

It’s possible we will still have some questions after the big reveal about who killed Bunny, but it does also feel like the writers are trying to ensure that what we have here makes a great deal of sense. We’re curious to learn how the pieces come together, and if all of the clues line up perfectly when you re-watch the show after the fact. There are sure to be some misdirects and red herrings tossed in here.

