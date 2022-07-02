Criminal Minds season 16 revival still very much in the works

Is the Criminal Minds season 16 revival still set to happen on Paramount+? We know things have been quiet for a while. Initially, it looked as though the project may be dead, but following that, we got confirmation that it is very much still in development.

Here is the good news we have on the subject today: The show is still in the works. However, we wouldn’t anticipate it coming on the air in the immediate future.

In a recent interview with Decider while promoting the Adult Swim series Birdgirl, former series star Paget Brewster (Emily Prentiss) gave an update on where things are right now, and it certainly sounds as though she is still planning to come back:

…[There] are people who have been hired in preproduction, but none of the cast have signed their contracts yet. So I believe that ABC and CBS are still working out a licensing agreement. They have good faith, I believe, that we will be moving forward. We’ve been told, “Visit your family now, because in a couple of months, it’s not gonna happen.” So we’re all very confident that it’s going to happen. But, y’know, nothing is real until you… Well, not even when you sign the contract! Once we’ve shot the first episode, that means that Criminal Minds is coming back. [Laughs.] That’s just how this business is! And it’s all stuff that’s out of our hands. Because we all agreed in November: “Yes, we’re all onboard, we’re ready to sign.” So there’s clearly some other structure that needs to be figured out before we can start. But we’re all very, very optimistic.

Joe Mantegna, Kirsten Vangsness, Adam Rodriguez, A.J. Cook, Aisha Tyler and Paget Brewster were the regulars previously in talks to reprise their roles, and absolutely we still hope that this is the case. We know that Daniel Henney has another project in The Wheel of Time, so his status may be hard to grasp; also, the future of Matthew Gray Gubler as Spencer Reid is very much unclear.

Do you still want to see a Criminal Minds season 16 happen?

