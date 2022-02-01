Criminal Minds: Season 16 revival not dead at Paramount+, after all

Are we going to see a Criminal Minds season 16 revival at Paramount+ down the road? At one point, it did seem like a project was in development; however, actress Paget Brewster suggested last year that it looked as though it wasn’t going to happen.

However, this morning a small injection of life was put back into a potential revival. Speaking to reporters at the Television Critics Association Winter Press Tour, here is what Tanya Gills, Chief Programming Officer at ViacomCBS Streaming, had to say on the matter per TVLine: “We are still very much in development on Criminal Minds. We’ll have more to share soon on that, but it is alive and well.”

Do we think this is a hopeful sign that we’re going to be getting more of the show moving forward? We’d argue it, but also wouldn’t write anything down in a permanent marker. We understand why it would be brought back for more, as the original remains one of the most-streamed shows of anything out there. If she show does come back, we imagine that it’d be a combination of a straight revival and reboot: We could see a few actors from the original show coming back alongside some new faces. We could see similarities between this and CSI: Vegas, but we’d personally hope that a new Criminal Minds would have a few more original characters around full-time.

We’ll continue to keep watch on all of this, but we don’t think a revival is imminent. If it was, there was a golden opportunity to reveal that today and it didn’t happen.

