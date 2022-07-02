Power Book IV: Force season 2 spoilers: Meet a new Big Bad?

Is there a new major threat for Tommy Egan as we approach Power Book IV: Force season 2 on Starz? Based on the latest listings, there is at least a chance.

According to a report from Variety, Snowfall and Queen of the South alum Manuel Eduardo Ramierz is going to be a series regular on the upcoming season, which we’re hoping will premiere in early 2023. (After all, the show is already in production!) So who is he going to play?

Ramirez’s character is named Miguel Garcia, and is he described as “a mean, violent, and domineering alpha male. He’s never been in a long-term relationship because he lives to make money but will do anything to protect the ones he loves.” One of the people he loves could prove to be his own sister, who we profiled earlier this week. In the description to Mireya Garcia, it notes that she is the sibling of the “most dangerous Mexican drug dealer in the city.” While it’s not 100% confirmed that this is Miguel, it certainly feels like there’s some evidence here based on the last name and the profile alone.

Of course, we’re all about more threats existed within the show’s fictional Chicago. Of course, there are also concerns given that we’ve got a severed Flynn family, a split-up CBI, the Garcia family, and potentially any remnants from the Serbian mob if they are still around in season 2. Is this too much when it comes to significant forces at play? Or, is there really such a thing? We just know that we’re going to be Liliana very much.

