Power Book IV: Force season 2 spoilers: Meet newcomer Mireya Garcia!

There’s a lot to look forward to when it comes to Power Book IV: Force season 2, and that 100% includes the chance to meet some new faces. For the sake of this article, there’s one person we want to focus on in particular in Mireya Garcia!

Follow Matt and Jess TV on Instagram HERE!

So what can we say about her? Carmela Zumbado on Chicago PD will be playing the role according to Variety, and she will be a series regular. That cements her long-term status on season 2 in a pretty important way.

Have you watched our review yet for the Power Book IV: Force season 1 finale? If not, go ahead and watch that in its entirety below! Once you do that, be sure to SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube for all sorts of additional discussion on the show.

The official listing for Mireya describes her as “smart, direct with a great sense of humor. She’s strong-willed, guarded, and not afraid to call you on your bad behavior. She’s also the younger sister of the most dangerous Mexican drug dealer in the city.” That suggests that she’s going to be a part of a much larger storyline, whether it be something that involves said sister or Tommy Egan.

Is it possible that Mireya could want to get out from under her sister’s shadow, and want to work with Tommy on some sort of separate business? This is a thought that enters our head. After all, family complications are a huge part of the Power Book IV story. Remember that a huge chunk of the narrative here is focused on the Flynn family, and we know already how messy a lot of those dynamics are. Vic and Claudia, at least at the start of season 2, will be working pretty independently of their father Walter.

Fingers crossed that Power Book IV: Force season 2 is going to premiere on Starz come early 2023; for more updates, visit the link here.

What are you most hoping to dive into when it comes to Power Book IV: Force season 2?

Be sure to share any potential thoughts and theories now in the comments! Once you do just that, be sure to stick around for other updates. (Photo: Starz.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







