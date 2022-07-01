Only Murders in the Building season 2 spoilers: How will the trio bond?

There’s nothing that brings people together quite like being accused of murder, right? That seems to be the case for Oliver, Charles, and Mabel during Only Murders in the Building season 2.

On one level, you can easily say that the three already have a tight bond. They’ve been working on a podcast together for some stretch of time! That’s before you stop for a moment and realize that things moved rather quickly in season 1, and there were new secrets and revelations dropped every single step of the way. There is absolutely a lot of different material well-worth mining now as we dive deeper into this new chapter.

For more on this particular subject, let’s turn to someone who would know more about some of this than anyone in executive producer John Hoffman. In a new interview with Deadline, here is what he had to say about how the story moving forward will bring the trio closer than ever:

“The thing with Season 2 is that we have this mystery with higher stakes than last season because of the situation the trio finds themselves in the finale … These three are the only ones in the world that can relate to what they are going through. So they have to hang on tight to one another while they still don’t really know one another that well. They’re learning new things as they go along and we test and challenge that relationship. That comedic pocket they found in Season 1 really explodes in Season 2.”

They are also going to need to trust each other through all of this. It’s clear that none of them killed Bunny, but they are going to have a lot of fingers pointing in their direction. Because of all of this, they’ll need to work tirelessly to not throw one another under the bus.

