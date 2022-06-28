The Boys season 3 episode 7: Is Black Noir in big trouble?

As we prepare ourselves for The Boys season 3 episode 7, one thing feels abundantly clear at the moment — Soldier Boy has a plan. He is taking out members of his former team Payback and in episode 6, it looked as though all signs were pointing towards Black Noir — and not in a particularly positive way.

Instead, it looks at the moment like this character is about to find himself facing a life-or-death problem, and there’s a reason why he ripped out the tracker.

New The Boys video! If haven’t had a chance to see our take on the infamous (or infamous?) season 3 episode 6 yet, go ahead and do that below! Once you check that out, remember to SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube for additional reviews the rest of the season.

Over the first few seasons of the show, Noir has been an addition to the show constructed mostly around comedic fodder. We know that he’s capable of some gruesome, awful stuff, but one of the running gags is that he’s always just kind of … there. He never speaks, and you rarely ever get a sense of where his head is at. This could be a huge problem for him in episode 7. If he can’t explain anything to Soldier Boy or justify his supposed actions, he’s toast. It’s likely a reason why he is on the run, and the question then becomes whether or not he is found.

At this point, has the Seven ever been more fractured? Just think about that for a moment. Starlight just quit, Noir is on the run, Queen Maeve is totally MIA, and A-Train’s future is in total jeopardy. This is without even mentioning Supersonic being killed earlier this season. Not much of a team, is it? Sure, there is The Deep, but it seems based on the events of this past episode like he is fixated on … let’s just say other things.

Related – Discussing of more A-Train’s future on The Boys season 3

Where do you think the story will go for Black Noir on The Boys season 3 episode 7?

Give us some of your early theories now! Once you do, keep coming back to ensure you don’t miss any other updates. (Photo: Amazon.)

This article was written by Jessica BunBun. Be sure to follow her on Twitter.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







