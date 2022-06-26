The Boys season 3 episode 7 spoilers: Will A-Train survive?

Moving into The Boys season 3 episode 7, it does feel as though A-Train could be set for one of his most important roles yet.

So what’s coming up for this character? Let’s just say that a huge part of his story coming up could revolve around 1) his survival and then 2) whether or not he’s truly going to change after that apology and his decision to kill Bluehawk.

New The Boys video! Take a look below to see our full take on what happened in season 3 episode 6. Once you do that, be sure to SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube for other reviews the rest of the season.

When it comes to his survival, we tend to think that he will be okay — whether or not he’ll have any ability to use his powers remains to be seen. He put his life in serious jeopardy by activating his super-speed, though it’s something he felt he needed to do. He understands now the pain that comes from Supes abusing their power in a way that he never did before. This is important, and it could define who he is moving forward.

Given that Starlight just quite the Seven to free herself from Homelander and Vought’s control, we wonder if A-Train will someday do the same. Is this the sort of eye-opening moment that will cause him to change for good? We don’t want to go there just yet, mostly because change doesn’t always happen fast. With that being said, he’s certainly in a more curious spot than before as we’re reminded that this guy does have a heart and cares for those close to him. He may finally be ready to pay things forward in a way that he simply wasn’t before, and it could be fascinating to see play out over time.

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to The Boys, including other insight on what lies ahead

Do you think that A-Train is going to have a big role in The Boys season 3 episode 7, let alone the finale?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, be sure to come back around for other updates. (Photo: Amazon.)

This article was written by Jessica BunBun. Be sure to follow her on Twitter.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







