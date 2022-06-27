House of the Dragon: HBO sets major season 1 event

Is House of the Dragon going to be the biggest show of the summer? It’s too early to say anything with 100% certainty, but absolutely we think HBO would like that to be the case. They’ve invested a great deal already in the Game of Thrones prequel, and they’re doing even more by confirming its presence at San Diego Comic-Con this year.

Follow Matt and Jess TV on Instagram HERE!

The convention this year is running from July 21-24, and of course a lot more information will be forthcoming about attendees and what could be shown off here.

Want to make sure you don’t miss any of our House of the Dragon video coverage now? Then we suggest you go ahead and SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube right now! This is the best way to ensure you don’t miss any updates.

This is a bold move for HBO and parent company Warner Bros. Discovery in a lot of ways, especially since Game of Thrones scaled back some of its presence at the convention near the end of its run. Conspiracy theorists will say that this is to avoid some backlash from fans unhappy with the final seasons of the show. In general, House of the Dragon has a different crop of actors and producers, so they could end up being immune to at least some of that.

In general, we imagine that HBO is going to take advantage of this opportunity to share a few more details about the prequel, whether it be a new trailer or even some specific sneak peeks that allow you to see more of what the future will hold here.

House of the Dragon itself will premiere in August, and we imagine there’s a lot of additional news and teasers on the way.

Related – Have you read some of the latest about the Jon Snow – Game of Thrones spin-off series?

What are you most hoping to see from House of the Dragon when it does eventually premiere?

Let us know right now in the comments! Once you do just that, be sure to also come back for even more updates. (Photo: HBO.)

This article was written by Jessica BunBun. Be sure to follow her on Twitter.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







