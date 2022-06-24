Game of Thrones spin-off: Emilia Clarke talks Kit Harington’s new series

While Emilia Clarke may not be a part of Kit Harington’s planned Game of Thrones spin-off series, she absolutely knows it exists. Not only that, but the actress (who remains friends with Harington) knows a good bit more than a lot of us.

Speaking in a new interview with the BBC, Clarke explained at least some of what she knows about the series, including that the idea is Kit’s own creation (which was also referenced recently by George R.R. Martin): “He has told me about it, and I know it exists. It’s happening. It’s been created by Kit as far as I can understand, so he’s in it from the ground up. So what you will be watching, hopefully, if it happens, is certified by Kit Harington.”

Want to make sure you don’t miss any of our upcoming coverage of House of the Dragon? Then go ahead and SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube for some updates over the entirety of this season.

Emilia obviously made it clear that she has no plans to return to the franchise; it’s pretty hard for her to do that given what happened to Daenerys at the end of the original show. (How the writers rushed Dany’s endgame remains to us the most maddening part of that final season.) Harington’s series could theoretically feature at least some familiar faces, but it’s going to take a long time before we learn a whole lot more here. Remember that it hasn’t started filming yet and really, it’s just in the development phase. We’ve got House of the Dragon for now, and we’d be surprised if we even get a trailer for a Jon Snow series until 2024 at the earliest.

Still, let’s have hope this can turn into something great! We don’t want to give up on it.

Do you think a Kit Harington – Game of Thrones spin-off could be enormously successful?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, keep coming back for some other updates. (Photo: HBO.)

This article was written by Jessica BunBun. Be sure to follow her on Twitter.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







