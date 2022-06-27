Riverdale season 6 episode 19 promo: Why Kiernan Shipka is back

Heading into Riverdale season 6 episode 19, we know that there’s something to be excited about: The return of Kiernan Shipka as Sabrina! We were lucky to see the Chilling Adventures of Sabrina star back earlier this season for the Rivervale event; now, we’re even more thrilled to get this additional appearance.

So what is the purpose of it? Well, this is tied to the latest of Pervical’s plagues, and it is one that has seemingly taken away many first-born children from the town. Yes, this is brutal and very dramatic, but also pretty much in line from the sort of show Riverdale has become over the years. It really relishes in being bold and crazy, and bringing a necromancer like Sabrina into the world now is one of the only ways to make sure everyone recovers.

It goes without saying, but we do think that a lot of these characters are going to find their way out of this episode still in one piece. It’d be absolutely insane if they didn’t! Just consider for a moment what that would look like. (Where would Riverdale be without several important characters?)

Ultimately, we’d also be surprised if Sabrina sticks around beyond just this episode. We tend to think of these episodes as a gift for everyone who watched Chilling Adventures of Sabrina during its run. We know that a lot of people wanted it to last on Netflix a little bit longer than it did.

We’re getting near the end of the season and with that in mind, we only expect things to get crazier from here on out. That’s especially the case when we are building towards season 7, which is going to be the final one on The CW.

