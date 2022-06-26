Riverdale season 6 episode 19 return date: Sabrina returns!

As we look towards Riverdale season 6 episode 19 on The CW, we come bearing both good and bad news.

So where should we begin here? We suppose the most natural place is by saying that the series is not on the air next week. More than likely, that is tied to the Fourth of July holiday and the show wanting to steer clear of any competition there. Even though season 7 has already been announced to be the final one, clearly the network wants to keep the ratings as high as possible along the way.

Now, here’s the good news: When the show does return with new episodes on July 10, it will be bringing a notable guest star along for the ride. Kiernan Shipka is coming back as Sabrina! This marks her second appearance of the season after first turning up during the Rivervale five-episode event at the start of the season.

So what are Sabrina’s services required? This upcoming episode is titled “The Witches of Riverdale,” and the full season 6 episode 19 synopsis gives you a much better sense of everything that is coming up:

SABRINA SPELLMAN (GUEST STAR KIERNAN SHIPKA) COMES TO TOWN – When several of their own fall prey to Percival’s (guest star Chris O’Shea) latest plan, Cheryl (Madelaine Petsch) calls upon fellow witch Sabrina Spellman (guest star Kiernan Shipka) for help. Elsewhere, Percival gives Reggie (Charles Melton) an ultimatum. KJ Apa, Lili Reinhart, Camila Mendes, Cole Sprouse, Mädchen Amick, Casey Cott, Vanessa Morgan, Erinn Westbrook and Drew Ray Tanner. Alex Pillai directed the episode written by Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa & Chrissy Maroon (#619). Original airdate 7/10/2022.

Given that there’s only much story left to tell this season, we’d advise you to go ahead and be prepared for just about anything. We are ready to see things go in some really unexpected directions.

