The Chi season 5 episode 2 promo: The story of Jake & his mom

Next week on The Chi season 5 episode 2, things are going to get both powerful and personal — and we got more evidence courtesy of the promo below.

In this, we’re reminded that Jake spending time with his mother is going to be a huge part of his story. With that being said, what is it going to mean? There is something specific that she wants in the promo, but it’s not necessarily tied to Jake directly. To go along with this, Papa’s going to be pretty blunt, there will be some heartache, and we know that Emmett is going to find himself in a relationship quagmire. He’s still feeling the result of some of his past mistakes, but how in the world will he handle them?

While we know the big story after the premiere is inevitably going to be the sudden arrival of Q, what is great about this world is that they aren’t just making that exclusively the story; there’s so much other stuff going on that they don’t have to. Still, you better believe that Quentin’s return for the first time in YEARS will eventually loom large this season; if you’ve watched The Chi for a while, then you know already that they do have a tendency to slow-play some things.

What we’re most excited about through this season isn’t just one story, even if we’ve always loved watching Jada and Kevin. Instead, it’s to see this tapestry of people back on TV again. The Chi has always been about community and watching this ebb and flow of life. We’ve seen peaks and valleys through the past four years, including a number of tragedies. We’re doing our best to visualize some hope now.

