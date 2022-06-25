The Chi season 5 episode 2 spoilers: Kiesha’s plans go awry

Following to be premiere today on Showtime, are you curious to learn a little more about The Chi season 5 episode 2? If you didn’t know already, the title for this installment is “Oh Girl,” and we’ve got a reasonably good sense now of what’s coming.

Overnight, we wrote about how the shocking return of Q could shake a lot up within the South Side; even outside of him, though, there’s a lot of emotional stuff happening across the board. Think in terms of Kiesha trying to plan for her future, while Tiff works to see if there’s anything there between her and Rob.

To get a few more details now all about what you can expect to see, check out the full The Chi season 5 episode 2 synopsis below:

Emmett’s co-parenting struggles lead him to some questionable advice. Jake reconnects with someone from his past. Kiesha’s college housing plans go awry. Tiff’s relationship with Rob heats up. Kevin sets his sights on a new love interest while navigating his gaming club. Papa struggles with being cancelled. Jada reveals a secret to Suede. Trig considers a new role in the community.

If you think a lot of stuff in here is going to get resolved during this episode, then we absolutely question just how much of the show you really watch. The Chi is a series that really likes to let things play out organically, and something like Emmett as a parent is going to be a part of the rest of his life. We know that in general, love is one of the central themes of this season — we’re stoked to see some relationships develop and hopefully, everything and everyone moves in a positive direction. We don’t think we can take a lot more heartbreak…

