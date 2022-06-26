Ted Lasso season 3 premiere date: Are Fridays a sure thing?

We know that there’s a demand for news on a Ted Lasso season 3 premiere date — isn’t there going to be until it is announced?

Over the past week or two we’ve explored the subject in a number of different angles, including the idea that Apple may already know when they want the show back and are waiting for the right time to announce it.

For the sake of this piece, though, we want to approach things in a slightly-different way. To be specific, here is the question we most want to ask: Are Fridays 100% a sure thing as to when the Jason Sudeikis series will air?

On paper, it is easy to say that it makes sense for Ted Lasso to air in the same spot that so many other shows have over the years on the streaming service. Fridays are a great launching-pad into the weekend, and it also means more publicity can take place throughout the week. However, we’ve also seen already some examples of Disney+ moving some of their programming over to Wednesdays and having more success with it. Given the immense popularity of the soccer comedy, it makes sense for Apple to do a little bit of experimentation.

With this in mind, don’t be shocked if Ted Lasso season 3 does premiere on a Tuesday or Wednesday … but after that, we do expect it to shift back to its Friday spot the rest of the way. They could try something out with this season, but we don’t think there will be too many radical shifts. Just remember that this could be the final season, and we could understand everyone behind the scenes here not wanting to tip over the metaphorical apple cart and making things a little more unpredictable.

