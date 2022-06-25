Ted Lasso season 3 premiere date: Does Apple TV+ already know it?

Ted LassoThere are a couple of big Ted Lasso season 3 things we are all waiting for. Take, obviously, a premiere date. Then, there is waiting to hear when production is officially wrapped up for the season and possibly the series.

Is there a lot of awesome stuff to look forward to here? Absolutely. We’ve got at least twelve more episodes to go and that means a ton of story, whether it be the battle between Richmond and West Ham and them learning what becomes of many of the players. Will Ted even stay in England long-term? That’s a question in its own right.

For the time being, most of the projections that we’ve seen pertaining to the show have suggest that Ted Lasso season 3 will be back this fall. So does Apple TV+ know anything beyond that? We know that there is this idea that when they know the premiere date, they have to release it immediately. Yet, there’s not always a reason to do that!

Take, for starters, the fear of something changing it, whether it be production-related or otherwise. The last thing a network/streaming service wants to do is completely re-do their campaign with a different date, so that is something to take into account here. They also don’t want to announce a date too early so that more casual viewers forget about it. There’s not even 100% confirmation that, at least for now, everyone even knows a premiere date. From the outside looking in, our guess is that the streaming service has a good idea when they want it to be back, but they may not be 110% as of yet. They’re likely just moving forward with a specific time in mind and waiting to see what happens there.

Related Be sure to get some more news when it comes to Ted Lasso right now, including our own dream premiere date

What do you most want the Ted Lasso season 3 premiere date to be?

Share right now in the attached comments! After you do that, remember to also come back for other insight that you 100% don’t want to miss. (Photo: Apple TV+.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!