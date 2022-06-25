Ted Lasso season 3 premiere date: Does Apple TV+ already know it?

There are a couple of big Ted Lasso season 3 things we are all waiting for. Take, obviously, a premiere date. Then, there is waiting to hear when production is officially wrapped up for the season and possibly the series.

Is there a lot of awesome stuff to look forward to here? Absolutely. We’ve got at least twelve more episodes to go and that means a ton of story, whether it be the battle between Richmond and West Ham and them learning what becomes of many of the players. Will Ted even stay in England long-term? That’s a question in its own right.

For the time being, most of the projections that we’ve seen pertaining to the show have suggest that Ted Lasso season 3 will be back this fall. So does Apple TV+ know anything beyond that? We know that there is this idea that when they know the premiere date, they have to release it immediately. Yet, there’s not always a reason to do that!

Take, for starters, the fear of something changing it, whether it be production-related or otherwise. The last thing a network/streaming service wants to do is completely re-do their campaign with a different date, so that is something to take into account here. They also don’t want to announce a date too early so that more casual viewers forget about it. There’s not even 100% confirmation that, at least for now, everyone even knows a premiere date. From the outside looking in, our guess is that the streaming service has a good idea when they want it to be back, but they may not be 110% as of yet. They’re likely just moving forward with a specific time in mind and waiting to see what happens there.

