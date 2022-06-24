Ted Lasso season 3 premiere date: What’s the best possible day?

We’ve spent a good bit of time as of late thinking about a Ted Lasso season 3 premiere date and today, we want to narrow things down further.

In particular, the main question we want to ask here is a rather specific one: What is the best possible day to actually launch the show? Is there one specific time that we can narrow it down to?

Based on a lot of the reporting that is out there already, “fall” is when the Jason Sudeikis comedy is going to arrive on Apple TV+ with what could conceivably be its last show on the air. Filming is still ongoing, and we don’t think the series is going to launch until all episodes are in the can. We also tend to think that Apple will want to avoid some other major TV competition so they can command most of the mainstream publicity. For much of September, there are already huge premieres set in between The Lord of the Rings, The Handmaid’s Tale, Cobra Kai, and the launch of the network TV fall season.

With this in mind, the date we’re looking at as 100% ideal is Friday, October 7, and for a wide array of reasons. For starters, it would allow the show to air weekly until Friday, December 23. We know that a lot of series would be afraid airing that close to the holidays, but Ted Lasso is a show that really emphasizes goodness and being kind — things often associated with Christmas. We also think it’d be the only major show really commanding attention on that day. It could also use the entire first week of October to generate publicity. Sure, there are other shows premiering the first week of that month, but we don’t think Grey’s Anatomy or Blue Bloods really has a similar audience. This would allow the show to shine, and hopefully make the most of what could be a heartfelt and hilarious final chapter.

