Doctor Who season 14: Former EP teases Ncuti Gatwa’s performance

We know that Doctor Who season 14 is still a good ways away; not only that, but there’s one more special to come with Jodie Whittaker!

Yet, we understand that it’s easy to be excited for Ncuti Gatwa’s turn as the character, and for a number of different reasons. He’s a new voice, has a fantastic energy, and we’ve heard so many good things about the Sex Education star’s performance in the role. We also have some praise now coming from former boss Steven Moffat, who has already gotten a sense of what the actor is like as The Doctor.

Speaking in a recent interview with the Telegraph, here is some of what Moffat (who is now EP on The Time Traveler’s Wife) had to say about what he has seen:

“Finally I can admit it … I’ve seen the new Doctor in action. Russell [T Davies] showed me the audition tape a while back.

“He is magnificent: all at once a brand new hero and the same wonderful mad old Doctor we’ve always known. Trust me, we are all in for a treat.”

Playing The Doctor can be an arduous task for a number of different reasons. There are huge expectations anytime someone new takes the role, and it’s a unique balancing act in that you want to both pay homage to former leads while bringing something new to the table. This character can be at times funny and full of imagination, while at the same time also dark and twisted. They’ve experienced a great deal of tragedy, and often they have a hard time relating to others. Finding a perfect combination of all of these things is important, hopefully, we will be able to see a great deal of Gatwa in this role when we get around to 2023.

