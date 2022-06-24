Doctor Who season 14: Show EP teases David Tennant return

We know that there are some really exciting times ahead on Doctor Who season 14 — after all, David Tennant is coming back! This may just be for the 60th anniversary special, but does it really matter what it is for? Seeing a former Doctor is always a huge deal, especially when it is a reunion between him and his one-time showrunner in Russell T. Davies.

So what will the circumstances be behind Tennant’s return? In a new issue of Doctor Who Magazine, Davies did offer up some teases:

A mysteriously forgotten excursion for the TARDIS in between Planet of the Ood and Sontaran Stratagem? Or maybe a multiverse thing, they’re all the rage these days. Maybe this is the Doctor and Donna from Universe 557, all set to collide with our own.

Then again, maybe, just maybe, this return is so impossible that it’s actually an intricate illusion created by an old enemy of the Doctor’s. Or maybe an old enemy of Donna’s. Nerys!

Of course, I wouldn’t give that away in the pages of DWM, would I? But then again. This magazine is the first place I ever revealed the name of Billie Piper’s Rose … So read carefully. There are truths in here.

We love that this is basically now a puzzle that a lot of people will try to decode, even if that may turn out to be an almost-impossible thing to do. Tennant is not the only series alum to be coming back, as he will be joined by Catherine Tate. Of course, we’d love to see another Doctor make their way in here at some point, but we recognize that there are a lot of super-busy people out there who have played this role. (Also, Matt Smith is in House of the Dragon, and Peter Capaldi already has another major role lined up.)

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to Doctor Who right now

What do you most want to see from David Tennant moving into Doctor Who season 14?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to also come back — this is the best way to ensure you don’t miss any other updates. (Photo: BBC.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







