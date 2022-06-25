The Umbrella Academy season 4: Is a plan already in place?

At the moment, there is no official renewal for The Umbrella Academy season 4 on Netflix — however, it does feel likely to be renewed. Why wouldn’t it be? In the past this has been considered one of the streaming service’s most-popular shows, and even with a layoff between seasons we have a hard time thinking that this is going to change.

One thing that does give us a little more hope is simply that there are already some plans for what the future could look like — which really shouldn’t be that big of a shock, based on how season 3 ended.

Speaking in a new interview with TV Guide, showrunner Steve Blackman noted that he has had conversations with comic writer Gerard Way about where the future is going:

“We haven’t got picked up yet, but if we got a fourth season, I know what the beginning, middle, and end is … I have a good sense of where [Way] is going. I think he’ll go a lot further than what goes in TV show, he’s got 10 volumes in his head.”

That is probably an astute observation, mostly because Netflix is one of those streaming services with a tendency to end shows a lot earlier than most people would like. For us personally, we’re just going to be glad if we get to a season 5 or 6 here — that would put the series in the upper echelon of the greatest Netflix shows out there. Granted, it can still be there on the basis of quality depending on your personal taste.

If The Umbrella Academy gets renewed, let’s cross our fingers in advance for a premiere either in late 2023 or early 2024 … though it is probably too early to tell at the moment.

