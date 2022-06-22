The Umbrella Academy season 4: Is it renewed, canceled at Netflix?

Following the release of season 3 today at Netflix, can you expect The Umbrella Academy season 4 to happen? Has the show been renewed?

It goes without saying but for the time being, we’d like to see the comic adaptation back in the near future. We also tend to think there are a lot of viewers out there who feel the same way. This is a show that has a really devoted audience, and that should help to compensate for the fact that there was an incredibly long wait between seasons.

Unfortunately, for the time being Netflix has not confirmed much of anything in regards to the future. There is absolutely a chance that we’ll get more, but we will have to wait and see if that actually happens. The next few weeks will likely determine that, as the streaming service likes to determine just how viral one of their shows is before they make some substantial determination on what the future is going to hold.

Are we optimistic that more will happen? Sure, but we’ve been stunned by some decisions that Netflix has made in the past. Given that they have canceled shows far too soon in the past, we can never rule out the possibility that they would do it again. We also can’t just ignore the fact that their algorithm can be a really difficult nut to crack, especially since they do not often share a lot in terms of why certainly things get renewed or why others do not continue. We tend to think that it’s a combination of viewership, budget, pop-culture relevance, story, and also critical reception. They want to bank on things that they believe will continue to make people subscribe down the road whenever they possibly can.

