NCIS: Los Angeles season 14 premiere date: Why is it starting so late?

Today the NCIS: Los Angeles season 14 premiere date was revealed over at CBS, and we wouldn’t be surprised if you had an almost immediate reaction to what you saw.

After all, there was one question that almost immediately entered our mind when we saw the date of Sunday, October 9 at 10:00 p.m. Eastern: Why so late? It’s the final fall series on the CBS schedule to premiere, that’s surprising given that it’s also probably going to have at least 20-22 episodes to air from that point until May.

When you look at the full schedule, we do think there are a couple of things that the network is doing in order to justify the show airing in this spot. First and foremost, CBS is reserving Sunday, September 25 for the Big Brother 24 finale, and that show is airing a shorter season than we’re even used to. Meanwhile, October 2 is going to serve as the start date for The Equalizer and also the new drama East New York. These two shows are starting at 8:30 p.m. Eastern, and it could be even later when you consider that the NFL has a tendency to push things back on CBS in the fall. The thinking here may be that the network didn’t want to premiere a new season of something at 10:30 p.m. or later, when the idea may be that viewers are not even awake. (See the full schedule now over here.)

While we understand all of that in part, it may still be a tough pill to swallow for everyone out there (us included) eager to get more stories from this world.

Will season 14 be the final one?

CBS has yet to confirm anything on this subject, but we’ll admit that we still remain nervous about it. Odds are, we’re going to continue to feel that way until we hear an announcement one way or another.

What do you most want to see on NCIS: Los Angeles when it returns?

