Young Sheldon season 6, Ghosts season 2 premiere dates confirmed!

For everyone out there wanting the premiere dates for Young Sheldon season 6, Ghosts season 2, and a number of other CBS shows, look no further! There’s a lot of exciting stuff that we are ready to break down within this piece.

Much like Fox before them, CBS is looking to kick off their fall schedule a little bit earlier than we’ve seen in the past. They’re also making a number of changes, both from their original plan for the fall and also versus past seasons.

Without further ado, let’s get into all of these dates — with of course a reminder that all times listed are Eastern Standard.

Monday, September 19

8:00 – The Neighborhood

8:30 – Bob Hearts Abishola

9:00 – NCIS

10:00 – NCIS: Hawaii

Tuesday, September 20

8:00 – FBI

9:00 – FBI: International

10:00 – FBI: Most Wanted

Wednesday, September 21

8:00 – Survivor

10:00 – The Amazing Race

The big change here is that The Amazing Race was originally scheduled for 9:00, but it is moving back an hour — a possible mistake, since this show tends to have such a strong family audience week in and week out.

Thursday, September 29

8:00 – Young Sheldon

8:30 – Ghosts

9:00 – So Help Me Todd (new series)

10:00 – CSI: Vegas (new night)

Sunday, October 2

8:30 – The Equalizer

9:30 – East New York (new series)

Wednesday, October 5

9:00 – The Real Love Boat (new series)

Friday, October 7

8:00 – SWAT

9:00 – Fire Country (new series)

10:00 – Blue Bloods

Sunday, October 9

10:00 – NCIS: Los Angeles

(In this case, we don’t think CBS wanted to premiere a new season at 10:30 or potentially later, depending on football delays the week prior.)

There’s a lot of big stuff clearly within the schedule, and our hope is that there’s going to be opportunities to see a lot of major events during the season. Some shows are a little bit later than expected when it comes to their premieres, but our hope already is that this will allow them to have fewer hiatuses over the course of the year.

What do you want to see from Young Sheldon, Ghosts, or any other shows that are a part of the primetime lineup?

Be sure to share right now in the comments! Once you do this, keep coming back for other updates. (Photo: CBS.)

