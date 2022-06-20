The Flash season 8 finale: Should it introduce season 9 villain?

Can you believe that The Flash season 8 finale is only a week and a half away? There’s not a whole lot of time left, but we’re hoping that along the way, we will at least get some great reveals.

Based on a lot of the conversation that is out there right now, there are suggestions that the end of season 8 was at one point planned as a possible series finale; however, the writers played around with the end to give us a possible season 9 tease. Do we have a sense of what that could be? Not in concrete terms, but there’s something very interesting we should all keep in mind.

Earlier this year, it was revealed that Rick Cosnett would be recurring during not only this season, but could come back at some point in season 9. The latter is enough to make us ponder over something rather simple: Is he going to play the next Big Bad? Is a version of Eddie Thawne going to be the final boss? Maybe it’s Cobalt Blue, or maybe it’s a modified version of a different speedster.

No matter what it is, it would make sense for there to be a very specific adversary introduced that is meaningful to the show’s history. Sure, it could just be the Reverse-Flash again, but how many times are we going to see variations of Eobard? Heck, we’ve even got two going on at the same time right now! Bringing Eddie back either in the finale or next season could carve a slightly different path, and also give us a character who is familiar and yet different.

Note that there is no 100% guarantee at the moment that season 9 will be the final one for the Grant Gustin series, but we’d bank on it. With so many cast changes over the years, we’re lucky the show is even on at this point.

