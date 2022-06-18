Grey’s Anatomy season 19: Is Kim Raver returning as Teddy?

Is Kim Raver returning to Grey’s Anatomy season 19 as Dr. Teddy Altman? Based on the events of the season 18 finale, it’s fair to have questions.

So is there a decent chance that she comes back? We think so. At the end of last season, we saw Teddy and Owen flee Seattle after Bailey was forced to call the authorities on them. This storyline played out for much of the season, with Owen being desperate to help veterans to the point that he was willing to risk his own future to do it. We never thought that this ending was meant to write the two characters out of the show; rather, it’s just a way to build up even more drama!

If that is the case, we 100% do think the mission was accomplished. Speaking to People Magazine, Raver could not 100% confirm she would be back, but we tend to think her quotes are ones of someone very-much planning to tell some more stories:

“I mean, look, I hope that’s not the way we’re ending it … There is still a lot to be told with these two … But you never know. You have to keep everyone sort of wanting to tune in at the end of September. I just think there are still stories to be told.” (Note that this interview was conducted before it was revealed that season 19 will premiere in early October.) We’re not sure that the new season will feature Teddy and Owen immediately, since it is easy to imagine a situation where they force audiences to wait for a little while longer to see more of their stories. Yet, we are pretty darn confident that when the two do come back, it’s going to be with one of the most exciting stories possible.

Do you think we'll see Kim Raver back on Grey's Anatomy season 19? Meanwhile, what do you think the story is going to be for Teddy?

