Grey’s Anatomy season 19 premiere date revealed, plus Station 19, more

Today ABC unveiled the official premiere dates for the 2022-23 season, and it’s great news for those of you who want to see Grey’s Anatomy, Station 19, Big Sky, and more of your favorites back on the air.

With that being said, there are also a few different things that may be somewhat surprising for a number of people out there, especially when it comes to how things are structured. Most likely due to Monday Night Football, the Monday-night lineup featuring Bachelor in Paradise and The Good Doctor won’t be airing right away. You’re going to, alas, be forced to wait a little while to see these shows eventually arrive. The same actually goes for Grey’s Anatomy, and the reason behind it being pushed back until later in the fall currently remains unclear.

Below, you can see the dates for everything planned the first part of the season. Remember, all times listed here are Eastern Standard.

Wednesday, September 21

8:00 – The Conners (new time)

8:30 – The Goldbergs (new time)

9:00 – Abbott Elementary (new time)

9:30 – Home Economics

Friday, September 23

8:00 – Shark Tank

9:00 – 20/20

Sunday, September 25

8:00 – Celebrity Jeopardy (new primetime edition)

9:00 – Celebrity Wheel of Fortune

10:00 – The Rookie

Tuesday, September 27

8:00 – Bachelor in Paradise

10:00 – The Rookie: Feds (new series)

Monday, October 3

10:00 – The Good Doctor

Thursday, October 6

8:00 – Station 19

9:00 – Grey’s Anatomy

10:00 – Alaska Daily (new series, previously titled Alaska)

There are obviously a number of shows being held until midseason, with the most notable one being A Million Little Things — there’s a good chance that season 5 is going to be the final one for that show, but nothing is altogether clear on that for the time being. We know that personally, we’d like to see it around as much as there is a compelling story.

What do you want to see on Grey’s Anatomy, Station 19, and some other ABC shows this fall?

Beyond just that, what do you think about some of these premiere dates? Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, be sure to stick around for some other updates you don’t want to miss. (Photo: ABC.)

